Ask any group of parents what the hottest children’s toy of the last few years has been, and more than one will surely mention the aptly-named L.O.L. Surprise! doll, which has befuddled and surprised — ahem — analysts with its runaway success. Created by the L.A.-based Larian family, the unboxing-themed dolls are manufactured exclusively by […]

The post LOL Surprise Dollmakers Buy $29.3 Million Holmby Hills Estate appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.