Lorenzo Soria, Hollywood Foreign Press Association President, Dies at 68

By Celebrity News Wire on August 7, 2020

Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Golden Globe Awards, died Friday. He was 68. “Lorenzo was a beloved member of the entertainment industry and the Hollywood community and will be sorely missed,” the HFPA said in a statement. Soria was most recently elected president in 2019, and was […]

