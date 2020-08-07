Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Golden Globe Awards, died Friday. He was 68. “Lorenzo was a beloved member of the entertainment industry and the Hollywood community and will be sorely missed,” the HFPA said in a statement. Soria was most recently elected president in 2019, and was […]

