A bitter war has erupted inside the home of jail-bound star Lori Loughlin as her daughter, Olivia Jade is said to be furious that her family is downsizing from a $19 million Bel-Air mansion “to a farmhouse” half-the-price, OK! has been told.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli plead guilty to conspiracy charges in a university admissions scam last year. Under the plea deal, the former Full House actress will spend two months in prison, perform 100 hours of community service, as well as pay a $150,000 fine.

The couple will officially be sentenced by a judge on 21 August.

“Olivia Jade Giannulli is mortified about what continues to happen to her life. She is a Bel-Air type of girl; this new house in Hidden Hills is the equivalent of living in the valley. Olivia is a social media star with over one million followers and has a certain lifestyle she needs to keep up for her fans, needless to say, she won’t be recording any new videos from this house,” a source told OK!

The YouTube personality has almost 2 million followers to her channel and frequently films segments in and around her house. Her parents’ conviction has dented her potential earnings as well as her public image.

Retailer Sephora distanced itself from Giannulli, and TRESemmé dropped her as a sales partner. In 2019 the University of Southern California launched an inquiry as to whether she could be identified as a “disruptive individual” – meaning a lifetime ban from the university.

And now moving to a property half the price than their previous home is just the last straw.

“This tiny shed that is now her family home is embarrassing. No-one who is anyone in LA lives in a home that is worth less than 10 million,” sources tell OK!

The source added the fact that the house is at the end of a cul-de-sac, which is making matters worse.

“You try going from calling Mediterranean villa that was built in 1929 and sits along the fairways of Bel-Air Country Club, to living at the end of a cul-de-sac no-one has ever heard of and tell me you wouldn’t be mortified. Olivia’s friends are standing by her during this painful time, although they won’t be visiting her any time soon!”

When the scandal broke around her parents last year, she moved out of her family home to distance herself from the fallout.

“However, she never thought for one minute that she wouldn’t be able to one day return to her old room,” the source concluded.

