Lori Loughlin’s Prison Hell: What Her Life Will Be Like Behind Bars

Lori Loughlin will be serving her two-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Victorville, California, NBC Los Angeles reported on Thursday, September 17.

According to an order filed in Boston federal court on September 9, a judge is allowing the Full House alum to serve time at the medium-security federal prison camp, which is similar to Orange Is The New Black’s Litchfield jail, and houses mostly criminals with non-violent crimes.

In addition to being behind bars, the 56-year-old will pay a $150,000 fine, have two years of supervised release, and perform 100 hours of community service.

Meanwhile, Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will be behind bars at the low-security federal prison for men at Lompoc in Santa Barbara County. Giannulli will serve five months in prison, have two years of supervised release, pay a $250,000 fine, and perform 250 hours of community service.

The couple paid William Rick Singer $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as part of the crew team, despite never playing the sport.

So, what will Loughlin’s time in prison look like? For one, the inmates are housed in “open bay” dormitories — two and four-person cubicles and four-person rooms. There are also several jobs inmates can take on, including driving, plumbing, painting, grounds keeping, education, and working in food and trash services.

Loughlin will be able to communicate with her loved ones via telephone but “third-party or other alternative call arrangements are not permitted,” according to their website. The inmate usually pays for the calls, which are monitored, and they also have access to e-mail. Family and friends are also encouraged to keep in touch via snail mail, but the only packages inmates can receive from home “are those containing release clothing and authorized medical devices,” the website reads. “Inmates may also receive hard and paperback books directly from the publisher.”

In-person visits — “an inmate gets at least four hours of visiting time per month” — must be pre-approved, and in most cases, “handshakes, hugs and kisses are allowed at the beginning and end of a visit.” However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s unclear if inmates will be able to have any physical contact with their visitors.

While Loughlin won’t be eating gourmet meals anytime soon, the prison has a commissary list, which includes cookies, candy, soup, cosmetics, clothing, hair care products, and more.

According to Us Weekly, the facility has an expansive menu. Miller ate scrambled eggs, steamed rice, whole wheat bread, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, roast beef and oven-roasted potatoes while she served her time.

According to the prison’s admissions handbook, inmates are allowed — and encouraged! — to participate in physical activities, including yoga, aerobics and step aerobics, Pilates, yoga, and more. There’s also a plethora of recreation programs — from learning guitar and ceramics to landscape painting.

Other celebs including Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller, baseball star Lenny Dykstra and former leader of the now-defunct Sonora Cartel Miguel Caro-Quintero all served time at the facility.

“Well, the first day going in is the most stressful,” Miller told Us Weekly in September 2019. After that, inmates go to a “huge room” with “bunk beds.”

“That’s where they first put you to get acclimated to the prison life,” she added.

During an interview with Good Morning America, the Lifetime star also detailed how the guards and prison staff were cruel to her and harassed her since she was a celebrity. “‘Where is that dance lady? Where is that TV star lady? We’re going to get her,’” she recalled. “They come into your room, they take your locker, they dump everything out of it. They take red soda pop and shake it up and spray it all over your clothes.”

However, Miller, 54, did have one positive thing to say about her time in jail. “I loved the bathroom, it was huge, the shower stalls were like six-feet by six-feet, and you had your own and you could brush your teeth for 45 minutes,” she said.

