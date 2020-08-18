Prosectors are gearing up for Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s sentencing on Friday, August 21, by calling attention to how the couple allegedly involved daughters Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

“The crime Giannulli and Loughlin committed was serious,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin O’Connell wrote in a memo to the judge on Monday, August 17. “Over the course of two years, they engaged twice in Singer’s fraudulent scheme. They involved both their daughters in the fraud, directing them to pose in staged photographs for use in fake athletic profiles and instructing one daughter how to conceal the scheme from her high school counselor.”

The memo refers to allegations that the pair instructed Olivia Jade, now 20, on how to speak with her private school adviser.

According to the document, the YouTuber asked her parents if she should list the University of Southern California as her No. 1 school when meeting with her counselor. ”Yes … But it might be a flag for the weasel to meddle,” Loughlin, 56, allegedly responded.

After Mossimo, 57, called his daughter’s adviser a “nosey bastard,” per the memo, the Full House actress added, “Don’t say too much to that man.”

Loughlin and Mossimo are set to be sentenced virtually on Friday, three months after the twosome entered their guilty pleas. The pair, who were arrested in March 2019 after they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to facilitate Bella, now 21, and Olivia’s admissions to USC as crew recruits, originally pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

While the fashion designer is expected to be sentenced to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service, the former Hallmark Channel star’s plea deal includes two months of prison, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. Both Loughlin and Mossimo will likely be sentenced to two years of supervised release after they serve their time.

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that Loughlin’s relationship with Olivia Jade “has not fully healed,” but things between the mother-daughter duo are on the mend after the social media influencer’s parents opted to plead guilty.

The post Lori Loughlin Allegedly Told Olivia Jade to Play Coy With ‘Nosey’ Counselor appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.