They spent a lot of money getting their daughters into USC, but how much are Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli actually worth? Before they became involved in the college admissions scandal, Loughlin was a working actress and Giannulli was a well-known fashion designer. Both stars amassed their own impressive fortunes — but, together, their net worth is staggering. Get the details below.

Celebrity Net Worth estimated in March 2019 that, before the scandal, the mother of two was worth a whopping $20 million dollars as of August 2020. Loughlin is best-known for her role as aunt Becky on the original Full House, but she continued to consistently act and model following the series finale in 1995. In fact, post-Full House, Loughlin appeared in a number of films and TV shows including Seinfeld, Spin City, The Drew Carey Show, Summerland, 90210, Psych and, most recently, When Calls the Heart.

When Loughlin married Giannulli in 1997, her finances skyrocketed. The designer garnered major success after founding the clothing company Mossimo, which led to an estimated net worth of $100 million. Even if you look at more conservative estimates from websites like Forbes, Loughlin was still believed to be worth $8 million and her husband was worth $80 million, putting their combined fortune at $88 million.

Of that sum, Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters [Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade] designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

However, the couple’s finances have likely taken a hit since the scandal first broke. As of August 2020, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Loughlin’s fortune is around $70 million, which likely includes her husband’s earnings. The stars also sold their home for $10 million less than the original asking price in July 2020. Though they paid $14 million for the property in 2015, they poured additional funds into renovations over the years, and initially listed it for $28.7 million. When Tinder cofounder Justin Mateen bought the home, he paid only $18.75 million.

However, they’re still not exactly hurting for cash. In August 2020, they purchased a new home for $9.5 million in Hidden Hills, California. The property is a six-bedroom house with nine bathrooms in a gated community, and it’s almost 12,000 square feet. The abode also includes an in-home movie theater, spa and pool.

The real question is how their fortune will stand up after the couple serves their sentences. Both stars pleaded guilty in May 2020 as Loughlin faced one count of conspiracy to commit wire and her husband admitted to conspiracy to commit wire as well as honest services wire and mail fraud. Loughlin agreed to a plea deal that included a two-month sentence, $150,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli’s plea deal terms included five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli’s reputations have also taken a hit — the couple even had to resign from their country club — but the actress is hoping to return to the screen after doing her time behind bars. “That’s her end goal,” an insider told In Touch in June 2020. “After months of keeping a low profile, Lori is ready to return to the spotlight. … She’s already been inundated with offers to do an on-air, tell-all [interview] and is in talks with publishers about writing a book about her experience. … Lori’s full of regrets about the admissions scandal, but she’s not going to let it get in the way of her making a comeback and says she’s learned her lesson.”

