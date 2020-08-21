Lori Loughlin Fights Back Tears at Hearing: ‘I Made an Awful Decision’

Lori Loughlin got emotional as she addressed the judge during her virtual hearing for her role in the nationwide college admissions scandal on Friday, August 21.

“I made an awful decision. I went along will the plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” the 56-year-old Full House alum began as she sat next to attorney Sean Berkowitz. “In doing so, ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, I had only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”

Loughlin, who wore a white button-down shirt, went on to say that her decision “exacerbated existing inequalities in society generally” and the higher education system.

The former Hallmark Channel star’s voice then began to shake.

“While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward. I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life.”

Loughlin wiped away tears before she continued. “Your honor, I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry,” she said. “I am ready to face the consequences and make amends. Thank you for your time.”

The Summerland alum was subsequently sentenced to two months of prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine.

Hours earlier, Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, attended his own hearing via Zoom. The 57-year-old designer was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

The twosome were arrested in March 2019 after they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get daughters Bella Giannulli, 21, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though they do not play the sport. Both Loughlin and Mossimo were ordered to report to prison within 90 days of their sentencing.

