Lori Loughlin was sentenced Friday to two months in federal prison for her role in paying bribes to get her daughters into the University of Southern California. Loughlin pleaded guilty in May to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud. The sentence was agreed as part of her plea deal. […]

