A moderately strong earthquake struck the Los Angeles area late Friday night, rattling nerves already frayed by wildfires and smoke across Southern California. Hitting at 11:38 p.m., the quake registered a magnitude of 4.5 and was centered in the San Gabriel Valley near South El Monte, about 13 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, according […]

