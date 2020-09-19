Upon discussions about reopening Los Angeles County, Public Health has confirmed 1,343 new COVID-19 positive cases and 13 deaths on Saturday. The latest update, which also shows 732 in current hospitalizations, comes after Barbara Ferrer said the county is seeing its lowest average testing-positivity rate of the pandemic. While the numbers may show a small […]

