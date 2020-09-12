The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed a decrease in new coronavirus-related deaths, but an increase in new cases on Saturday. Public Health’s latest count shows a total of 29 new deaths and 1,177 positive cases. Saturday’s update brings Los Angeles County numbers back to around those confirmed before the Labor Day Weekend. […]

