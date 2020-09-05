Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: Public Health Confirms Drop In New Cases And Deaths Ahead Of Labor Day

By Celebrity News Wire on September 5, 2020

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s latest daily COVID-19 update showed a continued decrease in new positive cases and deaths. On Saturday, Public Health confirmed that Los Angeles county saw a total of 1,196 new positive cases and 24 new deaths, boasting a decrease from Friday’s metrics. To date, Los Angeles Public Health […]

