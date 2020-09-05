The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s latest daily COVID-19 update showed a continued decrease in new positive cases and deaths. On Saturday, Public Health confirmed that Los Angeles county saw a total of 1,196 new positive cases and 24 new deaths, boasting a decrease from Friday’s metrics. To date, Los Angeles Public Health […]

