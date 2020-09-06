Los Angeles County Is Feelin’ Hot-Hot-Hot, As Record Temps Bake Region

The heat wave of Labor Day weekend continues today across Southern California, bringing record temperatures and crowded beaches. There is a Stage 2 emergency in effect for the power grid, which means rolling blackouts are a possibility for parts of the state to help the overloaded system. Forecasters predict the Western San Fernando Valley to […]

