The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Tuesday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the region has eclipsed 5,000. The grim milestone comes as 63 new deaths from the virus were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total in the cities of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Pasadena […]

