Los Angeles County Sheriffs Offer $100K Reward For Info On Shooting Of Two Deputies- Update

By Celebrity News Wire on September 13, 2020

President Donald Trump this morning tweeted that “animals” shot two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies last night in Compton, California. The two sheriffs were ambushed at point-blank range by an unknown shooter on Saturday night in Compton, a city in South Central Los Angeles. Trump said the shooter, who fired through the cruiser window at […]

