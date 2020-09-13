President Donald Trump this morning tweeted that “animals” shot two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies last night in Compton, California. The two sheriffs were ambushed at point-blank range by an unknown shooter on Saturday night in Compton, a city in South Central Los Angeles. Trump said the shooter, who fired through the cruiser window at […]

The post Los Angeles County Sheriffs Offer $100K Reward For Info On Shooting Of Two Deputies- Update appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.