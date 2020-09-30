Love Island USA Season 2: Follow the Cast on Instagram





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/dB919zFV3J8\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Love Island USA - Tour The Swanky Season 2 Villa","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/dB919zFV3J8 " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

A new crop of gorgeous Islanders searched for love — and increased their Instagram followers — in Season 2 of Love Island USA, which aired daily at 9/8c on CBS and is currently available to stream on CBS All Access. The new season, which is set to wrap with a dramatic finale on Wednesday, Sept. 30

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com