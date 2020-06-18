Love, Victor Boss Talks That Finale Cliffhanger and Plans for Season 2





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/uh-IaEaEdE0\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Love, Victor - Trailer (Official) \u2022 A Hulu Original","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/uh-IaEaEdE0 " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Hulu decided the world needed some wholesome, hilarious, totally binge-worthy teen angst during these trying times, so they dropped the gift that is Love, Victor on us this month. And here we thought we couldn't possibly love anything more than the movie this series was based on, Love, Simon!

Love,

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com