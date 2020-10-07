



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/ZKx0WA8WDRA\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"One Day at a Time Stars Create Penelope's Online Dating Profile","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/ZKx0WA8WDRA " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

If you think it might be an overstatement to call many major character Ana Ortiz has played on TV revolutionary think again. As Hilda Suarez, Betty's glamorous and confident big sister on Ugly Betty, she wooed millions of American viewers for four seasons, showing a Mexican-American woman being the

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com