Love, Victor's Ana Ortiz Can't Wait for Latinx Talent to Get Their Due on TV Soon

By Celebrity News Wire on October 7, 2020

Ana Ortiz, Love Victor | Photo Credits: Hulu

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/ZKx0WA8WDRA\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"One Day at a Time Stars Create Penelope's Online Dating Profile","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/ZKx0WA8WDRA" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

If you think it might be an overstatement to call many major character Ana Ortiz has played on TV revolutionary think again. As Hilda Suarez, Betty's glamorous and confident big sister on Ugly Betty, she wooed millions of American viewers for four seasons, showing a Mexican-American woman being the

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story