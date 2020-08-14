www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/dvamPJp17Ds\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Lovecraft Country: Official Trailer | HBO","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/dvamPJp17Ds" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
When you imagine characters on screen thumbing through a copy of Alexandre Dumas's The Count of Monte Cristo or Bram Stoker's Dracula, you probably conjure up images of white males at the center of a haunting story. And to that end, road trip films and TV series also typically have white male leads.
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment