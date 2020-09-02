Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff revealed some cherished keepsakes were stolen from his van, including a necklace his 91-year-old grandfather gave wife Isabel Rock. The TLC alum shared the unfortunate news on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 2, telling his followers he is “very bummed” to lose items he can’t replace.

“Someone stole this little box from my van??? It had special rocks and a piece of petrified wood that Izzy’s brother gave me the first time I met him,” the former TV personality, 23, revealed. Jacob said the beaded necklace was taken, as well as tokens from the “reenactments [his grandfather] does, including an extremely rare purple piece of seaglass, and the hanging bracelet which was [his] late grandmother’s. AND her necklace with the turquoise rocks hanging there.”

Jacob said the ring he got while visiting Chile was also no longer in his possession.

It’s likely the 1987 Westfalia camper, named Ruby, was the car broken into. The van has become a second home for him and Isabel, 24, following their fun-filled travels together. In a 2018 blog post, Isabel and Jacob revealed how they ended up becoming owners of their beloved vehicle.

“Jacob and I had been discussing buying a van for years; our relationship has been composed of over thirty road trips together during the course of four years of dating,” they shared, revealing it was something they always wanted to invest in.

“We have traveled to 8 states together, 7 National Parks and made countless memories on the road, even living in our truck for a month on several occasions. It was only a matter of time before we would buy a van together.”

In June 2020, the couple announced they would be staying in Bend, Oregon, for some time. “We will likely be in this area for a while,” they revealed on Instagram. “It’s been so stormy, we have been getting rain and seeing lightning, we love it!”

Jacob’s mom, Amy Roloff, previously gushed over the pair and revealed how excited she was to see them again before they announced their decision to settle down in Oregon.

“And they’re off! Going to miss these two every day,” the engaged star captioned a photo of the group in May. “They’re back on the road, van life, and looking for a home for one day soon. Thankfully not too far away. They came over for Mother’s Day and gave me flowers. This mama was happy. Then the other day, after Jackson [Roloff]‘s birthday they took off … Of course I had to have them over for dinner and make them a Dutch baby pancake too [before] they did. So proud of them.”

Jacob and Isabel took their relationship to the next level in September 2019, having tied the knot at the Roloff Family Farm, with their friends and family in attendance for the stunning outdoor nuptials.

