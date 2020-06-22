Lucifer Season 5 Finally Has a Premiere Date on Netflix





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/2aaY7cuprKY\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Lucifer's Sexiest Moments | Official Date Announcement | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/2aaY7cuprKY " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

It's about to be a hot devil summer. Netflix has announced that the first half of Lucifer Season 5 will premiere on Friday, Aug. 21 -- and in true Lucifer form, the streaming platform shared the news in a 66.6-second video roundup of Lucifer's (Tom Ellis) sexiest moments. That should help fans

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com