Lucifer Season 5 on Netflix: Premiere Date, Spoilers, Trailer, and More

By Celebrity News Wire on July 22, 2020

Tom Ellis, Lucifer | Photo Credits: John P. Fleenor/Netflix

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/3mTh2joPPj8\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Lucifer Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/3mTh2joPPj8" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Lucifer is the devil we just can't quit. The comic book-based show, which follows the devil (Tom Ellis) solving crimes with the LAPD, is the most self-aware and hilariously batty show on television. The series is so delightfully wicked that it was saved by Netflix after it was canceled by Fox -- and

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story