Ludwig Göransson Inches Toward EGOT Status With Music Composition Emmy Win For ‘The Mandalorian’

By Celebrity News Wire on September 19, 2020

In 1978, the first installment of the Star Wars film saga earned John Williams a Music, Original Score Oscar. Forty two years later, the first season of the first live-action Star Wars TV series, Disney+’s The Mandalorian, landed Ludwig Göransson a Music Composition for a Series Emmy Award. Göransson warned his first ever Emmy nomination […]

