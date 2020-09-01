Luke Combs banks his ninth consecutive career-opening No. 1 single on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, as “Lovin’ On You” rises 3-1 on the list dated Sept. 5.

The song increased by 13% to 31 million audience impressions in the week ending Aug. 30, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

“Lovin’,” which Combs wrote with Thomas Archer, Ray Fulcher and James McNair, is the fourth single from Combs’ second full-length, What You See Is What You Get, which debuted at No. 1 on Top Country Albums and the all-genre Billboard 200 in November 2019, with 172,000 first-week equivalent album units. The set has logged 26 weeks atop the former, where it holds at No. 3 (21,000 units, up 1%).

“Lovin’” follows the set’s “Does to Me” (featuring Eric Church), which led Country Airplay for two weeks starting on the May 30-dated chart; “Even Though I’m Leaving” (five weeks, beginning in November 2019); and “Beer Never Broke My Heart” (two, August 2019).

“Lovin’” tops Country Airplay in its 12th week on the chart, completing the fastest trip to the top since Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” reached No. 1 in the same span in May 2017. Combs also wraps his quickest run up the chart, besting the 13-week ascent of “Beer.”

With nine promoted Country Airplay No. 1s in a row, Combs shares the longest active streak with Thomas Rhett, who scored his ninth consecutive leader in May with “Beer Can’t Fix” (featuring Jon Pardi). Rhett has collected 15 total No. 1s.

On the Hot Country Songs chart, which blends airplay, streaming and sales data, “Lovin’” leaps 10-4. It drew 7 million U.S. streams (up 29%) and sold 3,000 downloads (up 1%) in the week ending Aug. 27.

Aldean’s ‘Got’ Another Top 10 Jason Aldean scores his 32nd Country Airplay top 10, as “Got What I Got” rises 11-10 (21.4 million, up 12%).

Aldean, who first reached the region with “Hicktown” (No. 10, 2005) is among 12 artists with at least 32 Country Airplay top 10s, dating to the chart’s 1990 start. George Strait leads with 61.

