Taking sides? Lisa Vanderpump showed her support for Denise Richards amid her feud with Brandi Glanville on season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I hear Denise has been having a really rough time, and I always had a great connection with her,” the SUR owner, 59, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, August 12. “We have a lot in common, you know, in terms of having adopted children and [being] a huge dog lover. I mean, I would love to speak to her at some point. I hear that she’s had a really rough time on [the show].”

Vanderpump exited the Bravo reality series in 2019 after nine seasons. One year before officially announcing her departure, Us Weekly reported that the restaurateur was clashing with her costars. “She is not talking to any of the cast except for Denise,” a source said in October 2018. “There have been numerous attempts from the other cast members to reach out to her and they have gone unanswered.”

This year, Richards, 49, has become the center of attention on RHOBH following allegations that she once had a sexual relationship with Glanville, 47. Us exclusively reported in January that the Starship Troopers actress “shut down” a conversation while filming after Glanville brought up their hookup history. Richards has gone on to deny the claims, but her costar hasn’t backed down.

“Maybe if you’re so worried about hurting your children then as a married woman you should not f–k your cast mates and expect it not to get out,” Glanville tweeted earlier this month after the drama played out on Bravo. “Take responsibility for your part DR.”

Though Vanderpump told ET that she “probably” believes Richards’ denials, she admitted that she hasn’t watched any of the current season of RHOBH. Despite the heightened tension between her and Richards in recent episodes, the Drinking and Tweeting author insisted that she’s “not lying” about their past sexual encounter.

“If I was just doing it to make a splash, why would I not have done it last season?” she told Us exclusively in July. “Then they would have brought me back full-time this season because they would have had a giant full f–king story line. … I want it to be done, yes. I would love to have an honest conversation with her and then we can both put this behind us.”

