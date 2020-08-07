Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear tag-team yet again for a song about a messy entanglement involving “my ex’s best friend,” which came out today (Aug. 7).

The guitar-laden track weeds through a breakup that would’ve felt harder to get through if the two artists weren’t using their ex-girlfriend’s right-hand women as rebounds. “My ex’s best friend” will be featured on MGK’s fifth studio album Tickets to My Downfall, which is coming out Sept. 25 and executive produced by his frequent collaborator Travis Barker of Blink-182.

MGK and blackbear have previously worked on three songs together, including “End of the Road” on the first’s 2012 LP Lace Up, “Shoot ‘Em Down” by MOD SUN, and “e.z.” on the latter’s 2017 album cybersex.

Listen to “my ex’s best friend” below.

