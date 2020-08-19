He may be dating Megan Fox, but Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Richard Colson Baker) will always make time for his No. 1 girl. The musician took daughter Casie out for a night on the town on Monday, August 18, in West Hollywood, California. The pair got all dressed up as they headed out for dinner at BOA Steakhouse.

MGK, 30, and Casie, 11, held hands as they walked into the fancy restaurant. The daddy-daughter duo have always been close, and the Bird Box star is constantly gushing about her on his social media. “Dassss my best friendddd,” he captioned a photo of them from when they celebrated her birthday in July, calling her his “princess.” In June 2019, he shared a whole album of photos and videos of his little girl, who he shares with ex Emma Cannon. “How is she mine?” he asked. “WTF, WTF.”

It’s clear the feeling is mutual, and the preteen is just as big of a fan of her father. In January, he couldn’t help but brag about how she supports him by wearing MGK gear. “My daughter wears my merch shirts to sleep every night, and I f–kin’ melt,” he shared on Twitter. But she does have her limits. When he was working on his single “Bloody Valentine” with Travis Barker, Casie came into his room at 5 a.m. to tell them to keep it down.

The pop-punk song also played an important role in MGK’s relationship with new girlfriend Megan. After the two got to know each other on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass — at least before filming was shut down amid the coronavirus crisis — they stepped in front of the cameras again for the single’s music video. In May, an insider exclusively told In Touch the couple had been “hooking up for weeks.”

“She grew close to [Machine Gun Kelly] on [the] set of their new movie, but their friendship turned into something more,” the source said. “After 10 years of marriage [to Brian Austin Green], Megan’s enjoying the excitement of hooking up with a cool rapper with an edge!”

The fling quickly became something more, and the musician confirmed their romance in June. “I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f–k,” he wrote on Twitter, quoting his song. “Life imitated art on that one. ”

In the months since, the couple has been spotted out, and it’s clear their relationship is moving fast. The Jennifer’s Body star, 34, and her man have a lot in common, including the fact that they’re both parents — so when he needed a night just for him and his daughter, Megan surely understood. Check out the gallery below to see the photos of MGK and Casie heading out for dinner.

