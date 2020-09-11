EXCLUSIVE: Colson Baker (The Dirt), aka Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis Fimmel (Vikings) are set to star in action-thriller One Way, which will be directed by Andrew Baird (Zone 414) from a script by Ben Conway. Principal photography is planned to begin in January 2021. Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales and will launch at […]

