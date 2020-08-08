Madonna Is a Free Agent After Decade-Long Deal With Interscope Records

Madonna’s contract with Interscope Records has expired making the artist a free agent after nearly 10 years with the label, Variety has learned. In 2011, the pop superstar signed a three-album deal with the Universal Music Group company. She released “MDNA” in 2012, “Rebel Heart” in 2015 and, most recently, “Madame X” in 2019. Madonna […]

