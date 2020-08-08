Madonna Leaves Interscope After Nearly a Decade

Sources close to Madonna confirm to Billboard that the Queen of Pop has left Interscope after nearly a decade. The iconic singer first inked a three-album deal with Interscope in 2011 at a base of $1 million per LP; with the release of Madame X in 2019, that three-album deal is up, and Madge is eying a new label to call home.

While The Sun reports that Madonna is considering a return to Warner Music (which was known as Warner Bros. when she called it home for her series of albums released from 1983-2008), sources tell Billboard that she has not inked a new deal anywhere as of Saturday (Aug. 8). Billboard reached out to Warner Music for comment.

Madonna’s three albums for Interscope include the Billboard 200 toppers MDNA (2012) and Madame X (2019), as well as the No. 2-peaking Rebel Heart (2015).

