Madonna has revealed that she is working on a screenplay with Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody. The pop star announced the news in a short video posted to her Instagram on Friday with the caption, “When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do? Write a screenplay with Diablo Cody about…?” Madonna […]

