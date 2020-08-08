Madonna has found a new quarantine activity. The singer teased at a screenplay she’s working on with Juno writer Diablo Cody with a short Instagram video. In a black-and-white video posted to social media platform on Friday, Madonna and the Oscar-winning scribe sit on a couch discussing the details of their upcoming music-centered project. As […]

