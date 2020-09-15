Universal Pictures revealed Tuesday (Sept. 15) that the studio is developing a film based on the life of Madonna, who will be directing it.

The 62-year-old superstar is also co-writing the screenplay with Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer’s Body), which the two discussed at length during an Instagram Live Sept. 10. Three-time Oscar-nominated producer Amy Pascal (Little Women, The Post, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) will produce the feature alongside the singer, with Madonna’s associate Sara Zambreno and manager Guy Oseary as executive producers.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a press release. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Madame X has previously seen success on the silver screen with starring roles in Desperately Seeking Susan (1985), Dick Tracy (1990), A League of Their Own (1992) and Evita (1996), the latter of which earned her a Golden Globe for best actress. But she confirmed during the IG Q&A session last week that she doesn’t plan on portraying herself in the upcoming film.

Fans began suspecting she has her eye on Primetime Emmy-winning Ozark actress Julia Garner after they noticed the singer and Oseary followed the 26-year-old star on Instagram. Madonna also explained that although the actress who plays her will sing plenty of her hits from her five decades-spanning catalog, the movie will not be a musical.

“This movie is an absolute labor of love for me,” Pascal said in the release. “I have known Madonna since we made A League of Their Own together, and I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal.”

The untitled project follows Madonna: Truth or Dare, the 1991 musical documentary about her life during her 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour. It became the highest-grossing documentary of all time until 2002, with a worldwide gross of $29 million.

“Madonna is the ultimate icon, humanitarian, artist and rebel. With her singular gift of creating art that is as accessible as it is boundary-pushing, she has shaped our culture in a way very few others have,” said Donna Langley, Chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group in a statement. “It’s an incredible honor for everyone at Universal to work alongside her, Diablo, and Amy to bring audiences and dedicated fans around the world her unvarnished story for the first time.”

The post Madonna to Co-Write & Direct Her Own Biopic: ‘Who Better to Tell It Than Me’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.