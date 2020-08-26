Major League Soccer Postpones Slate Of Games Amid Sports Boycotts

By Celebrity News Wire on August 26, 2020

Major League Soccer joined its pro sports counterparts the NBA, WNBA and several Major League Baseball teams in postponing its slate of games in the wake of player-led protests spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake this past weekend in Kenosha, WI. The soccer league said Wednesday evening that it was postponing the remaining […]

