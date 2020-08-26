Major League Soccer joined its pro sports counterparts the NBA, WNBA and several Major League Baseball teams in postponing its slate of games in the wake of player-led protests spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake this past weekend in Kenosha, WI. The soccer league said Wednesday evening that it was postponing the remaining […]

The post Major League Soccer Postpones Slate Of Games Amid Sports Boycotts appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.