Billie Eilish has announced a collection of action figures based on her singles “Bad Guy” and “All the Good Girls Go To Hell.” The “In Video” series includes a 10.5″ fully articulated “Bad Guy” figure is described as “authentic to how she appears in the video featuring a life-like head sculpt, rooted hair, real fabric signature yellow outfit, classic yellow tennis shoes and accessories.”

The $29.99 limited edition “Bad Guy” figure, which comes in an eco-friendly, corrugated window box that transforms into a dioramic display, is available for pre-order here. The 6″ “All the Good Girls” ($19.99) figure has 18 points of articulation and comes with the “3-pivot point, back wings” featured in the video. Both are expected to ship in 10 weeks.

Eilish, who recently begged people to stop partying to stop the spread of COVID-19, is hard at work on her follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, but brother/producer Finneas recently revealed that the “My Future” singer is not interested in putting out a “bummer COVID record,” so it might take a bit before we hear a full-length from her.

In other Eilish news, the singer has teamed with Fender on a signature ukulele with a built-in preamp and a body that features her signature “blohsh” logo.

