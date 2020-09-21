Showing off what she’s got!

Fans went wild when Brad Pitt virtually reunited with his ex Jennifer Aniston last week for a charity table read of the popular ’80s film Fast Times at Ridgemont High. But the Oscar winner’s new girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, seems totally unfazed by the buzz.

On Monday, the 27-year-old took to her Instagram to confidently flaunt her enviable model figure. In a series of sexy videos and pics, the pouty brunette flashed her toned tummy while wearing a blue knitted crop top and printed jeans from Jaded London.

This isn’t the first time the mom-of-one, who is reportedly in an open marriage, has posted something sultry on social media amid talk about her boyfriend’s ex loves. Last week, the Berlin-based beauty seemingly threw shade in another Instagram post when she captioned a stunning shot of herself wearing an orange button-up, long-sleeve mini-dress, “Happy people don’t hate.”

While many of her followers praised her post, writing “you look stunning !!!,” and “orange is the new cool,” other followers were quick to pick up the possible shade thrown at Pitt’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. One fan commented, “if so, then why you & Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl,” to which the model responded: “not hating anyone.”

While the rising fashion star has been enjoying her time with her 56-year-old actor beau, his custody battle with ex-wife Jolie rages on. The former couple share six children together — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — and reportedly quit family therapy amid the ongoing court battle.

The Wanted actress filed for divorce from Pitt on September 19, 2016. The former flames tied the knot in 2014 but separated two years later after a decade together.

While the trial continues, Pitt seems to find pleasure in the fact that his new girl is much younger than his former lover. Pitt even took his young and beautiful girlfriend to his and Jolie’s co-owned French mansion, where he and Poturalski were spotted looking like “loved up teenagers,” a source exclusively told OK!.

“What Angie has put Brad through is awful. She tried to destroy him, both professionally and personally, during their divorce. If his new girlfriend is getting under her skin, so be it. He doesn’t need to keep his new love a secret just to protect Angie’s feelings,” an insider exclusively shared. “To rub her nose in, Brad deliberately took Nicole to the castle where he and Angelina got married. To make it even worse for her, it was on the day of their former wedding anniversary!”

