One day at a time. Malika Haqq acknowledged that coparenting son Ace Flores with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis is a “journey,” but she’s ultimately trying to be the best mom she can be.

“The person that will decide if it was a success is Ace,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, said to Us Weekly on September 18 about coparenting her 6-month-old baby boy with the “Push It” rapper, 33.

While the Sky High star doesn’t “have expectations” of what her only child will be like when he grows up, she’s focused on teaching him to “eliminate fear” in his life. “It hinders most and has done the same to me in the past. I think the gift … will be me learning and helping him confidently become who he is meant to be,” she explained.

Malika is slaying motherhood these days, but it wasn’t always an easy climb. On the September 17 episode of KUWTK, fans saw the difficult side of coparenting while a still-pregnant Malika told BFF Khloé Kardashian that she had “no f—king help” setting up Ace’s nursery as she prepared for his birth, which happened in March 2020.

The California native also opened up about their longtime on-and-off relationship during the episode. “Me and my son’s father actually dated for, like, two-and-a-half years, but we were just in two different places in our lives and I decided that it was better for me to not stay in the relationship because it was just getting harder and harder,” the Dash Dolls star said. “We’ve agreed to coparent and bring our son into a loving environment and that’s the most important thing.”

Luckily, Malika revealed she and the “Cut It” artist had a “good talk” where he said he wanted “to be there” for the mama-to-be. However, Khloé, 36, was a bit skeptical.

“I love O.T. and I love everything he’s saying,” the Good American founder, who coparents daughter True with Tristan Thompson, said. “It all sounds good, but Malika doesn’t need words right now. Her due date is right around the corner. I would love for Malika to have a sense of security.”

It looks like the exes are finding their stride as parents, but Ace is definitely in loving hands!

