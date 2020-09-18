Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Masika Kalysha — who faked being beaten and kidnapped to promote her OnlyFans account — was a “grifter” who squatted in the multi-million dollar home of a Tinseltown talent agent during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been claimed.

David Weintraub, the manager of R&B star and entrepreneur Ray J, agreed to sell his million-dollar home to Kalysha, 35, back in February.

But Weintraub exclusively told OK! that despite Kalysha selling her own home — and making a $100,0000 profit — she could not get a secure loan because of reported bad credit.

In good faith, Weintraub said, he allowed her to stay at the mansion on a short term lease, and the pair agreed to close mid-March.

“In April, instead of paying the rent, Kalysha breaks the lease and doesn’t pay rent for the next six months, effectively holds my house hostage, would not let me or my lawyers in, and would not allow us to show it to other potential buyers,” he told OK!. “At this stage, we are begging and pleading to get the house back.”

In August, the mother of Fetty Wap’s child launched a distasteful publicity stunt that resulted in her being fired from the Double Cross television show, and she was criticized for faking being a founder of the sexual exploitation nonprofit, the R.O.S.E. Organization, with which she falsely claimed to be working.

At the same time, she was trashing the home. For July 4, according to Weintraub, she had an illegal fireworks show that was so elaborate and professional, “it almost burned down the entire property.”

“Neighbors were calling all the time about noise, parties and weird men coming in and out of the house at bizarre hours of the night,” he said. “She was constantly drinking and doing other substances while she was in the house with her daughter there.”

On September 1, Kalysha fled the house, leaving damages in excess of $30,000 and back rent of $40,000, Weintraub said. She even stole the washer and dryer, he added.

It’s not surprising she chose September 1 as the move out date — that was the day a California judge lifted the coronavirus eviction ban.

While it is not apparent Kalysha did anything wrong under the law — that has afforded people a rent-relief plan —Weintraub expected the deal for the house to be consummated.

Instead, she has fired back — and called him a racist.

In a statement, Kalysha said: “I am offended that David Weintraub, a white man who manages and profits from Black talent, would attack me, a Black woman, with the tired racial slur ‘back to the projects.’ I am disturbed that he would include my 4-year-old daughter in his hate-filled tirade. Children are off-limits.

“David’s demeaning remarks are wrong on many levels. Although I have never lived in the so-called ‘projects,’ his bigotry doesn’t just disparage me. His racist and bigoted rhetoric is abusive and offensive, and his comments disrespect the honest and hardworking people who live in affordable housing, including some of my fans, followers, and audience. David publicly confirmed what I already knew: He is a bigot and a racist, without respect for women, children, his clients, and their supporters.”

Speaking to OK!, Weintraub responded: “I owned a home. Someone agreed to purchase it. Instead, she destroyed it. At the same time, I happen to a be Hollywood talent manager, TV show creator and TV personality with a diverse client roster — and am proudly one of the largest supporters of Black people’s rights and opening up doors for new talent in in film, television and music. I am a zealous advocate for African-American talent in the entertainment industry. People can see behind the transparency. Ms. Kalysha is attempting to deflect her responsibilities in life by making this a race related matter. It is not.”

Weintraub’s clients, Ray J and Too Short, also came to his defense.

“David Weintraub is one of the best managers and producers in the game, he has always looked out for my best interest, and we have been quite successful in all of our businesses,” Ray J told OK!. “By no means does he have any racist or bigoted work or personal ethics at all. I stand by my brother DW, and we all know that this is a typical exercise to try to deflect the fact that she owes him money and was squatting in his home not paying. I saw this saga play out first hand, and she is wrong for abusing the system, squatting and not leaving his home, which she ultimately could not afford anyways.”

“This is the first time I’ve heard anything about David being racist,” Ray J’s ex Princess Love told OK!. “It’s absolutely absurd and you have to look at the source. He’s the most hard-working person I know, and he goes above and beyond for me and my family. David’s not only my manager, he’s my friend and he’s like an uncle to my kids. He was right there when I had both of my children.”

Too Short added: “I have known and worked with David Weintraub for the last 15 years. He is a gentlemen and hard worker and doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. He has always advocated for equal rights and runs his business with the utmost integrity. The fact that this woman squatted in his house and doesn’t want to pay her bills has nothing to do with race.”

Weintraub added, “The fact remains, she broke our lease contract, didn’t pay her rent, damaged the property, committed illegal acts on the grounds and then vacated the property with no notice.”

