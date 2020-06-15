Error message

Manifest Renewed for Season 3 at NBC

By Celebrity News Wire on June 15, 2020

Melissa Roxburgh, Manifest | Photo Credits: Peter Kramer/NBC

It looks like the passengers of Flight 828 will live to see another day. TV Guide has learned that the enigmatic drama Manifest has been renewed for Season 3 at NBC. This is especially great news for creator and showrunner Jeff Rake, who's already mapped out a six-year plan for the series.

