- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Manifest Renewed for Season 3 at NBC
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Manifest Renewed for Season 3 at NBC
It looks like the passengers of Flight 828 will live to see another day. TV Guide has learned that the enigmatic drama Manifest has been renewed for Season 3 at NBC. This is especially great news for creator and showrunner Jeff Rake, who's already mapped out a six-year plan for the series.
A family
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries