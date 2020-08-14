Since quarantine began amid the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve seen some of our favorite A-List duos split — including Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie and Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse. Even longtime couples parted have been parting ways, like Kelly Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock, who filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage on June 4. Clinical psychologist and former associate professor at the University of Nevada, Dr. Cortney S. Warren, exclusively gave Life & Style her insight on why so many couples are breaking up during lockdown.

It’s a “time of high stress that greatly changes our typical routines and social realities,” Dr. Warren says, noting that having “little control” definitely adds to the strain. “Our typical coping outlets may be compromised (from exercising to coffee with friends to time alone) and normal socialization time (from going out to restaurants to making familial or communal meals with loved ones) may be non-existent. These current realities can place great strain on relationships,” she divulges.

That seems to be true for Scott and Sofia, whose issues seemingly sky-rocketed once they began quarantining together in March. “His demons were getting the better of him and issues he’d brushed under the rug caught up with him during self-isolation,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. To deal with his emotional issues, Scott decided to check himself into a Colorado rehab facility in April.

Dr. Warren also noted that “the lack of space and privacy” can also be part of the problem for couples. “Roles are getting blended and confused; people are scared and unclear about the future; and our lives look very different than they did a few months ago,” she explains. A little space might have done Scott and Sofia well since they have seemingly rekindled their romance.

Kelly and Brandon’s lives had a dramatic shift as well when their hectic schedules slowed down. Not only did they have to navigate their own relationship dynamic, but their responsibilities most likely shifted when it came to caring for their young children, River Rose and Remington. They cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, Life & Style confirmed.

Unlike the American Idol alum and her husband, Cole and Lili did not quarantine together. The Riverdale stars called it quits right before the lockdown and remain good pals, Page Six reported. Dr. Warren advises couples who want to end their romantic relationships, to do it “in the safest way possible.”

“Remember that this is a very different reality for all of us and, consequently, a good time to offer more compassion and leniency to yourself and your partner than you might ordinarily,” she says.

Hopefully, the rest of our favorite celebrity couples can make it out stronger!

