- You are here:
- Home
- /
- March Madness 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
March Madness 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus
Update 3/12/20: March Madness is no more. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA has announced that it will cancel all Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments and all remaining winter and spring championships.
In a statement posted to social media, the NCAA wrote, "This
...
Read More >
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries