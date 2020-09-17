March on Washington Film Festival Aims to Refocus Black Cinema History

By Celebrity News Wire on September 17, 2020

As with most events held in 2020, the March on Washington Film Festival has two major historical moments to contend with — the coronavirus pandemic and the racial reckoning spurred by the Black Lives Matter movement. But while hosting a film festival amid an unprecedented health emergency is definitely challenging, event founder Robert Raben shares […]

