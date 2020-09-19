Maren Morris Speaks Out About Struggling With Postpartum Depression

Maren Morris opened up about her battle with postpartum depression in an interview ahead of the Academy of Country Music Awards last week.

“I’m kind of coming through the tunnel now,” Morris, who gave birth to her first child in March, told CBS This Morning when asked about it. “I feel back to normal. Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the pandemic.”

Of adjusting to life with a new baby, she said there are “people that love me around me that are like, ‘Hey, if you’re drowning right now, there’s help,” but admitted that “you’re trying to become a new mother and good parent and do everything right and you just feel like you suck at every level.”

With the coronavirus pandemic putting things on halt this year, Morris also found herself facing difficulties beyond parenthood.

“The one thing I’ve always felt like I have a handle on is my music, and to not be able to tour and have to furlough my band and crew, it was just a lot,” the hitmaker behind “The Bones” — who performed her latest single, “To Hell and Back,” at the ACM Awards on Wednesday (Sept. 16) — said.

Watch Morris talk about her postpartum depression in the segment below.

