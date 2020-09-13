Mariah Carey, wearing a T-shirt with the demand to “arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor,” is reminding her fans to stay vigilant in the fight against racial injustice.

In a social media message posted on Sunday (Sept. 13), the back of the singer’s shirt shows Taylor’s face and the words “say her name.” The singer also shared a picture in remembrance of Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in Louisville, Ky., in March.

“It’s been six months since #BreonnaTaylor, a frontline medical worker was killed by police in a ‘no-knock’ raid targeting the WRONG apartment,” Carey posted, sharing a message from the Instagram account @wearepushblack. “Medical workers like her save lives every day – but police violence claims Black lives at nearly the same pace.”

“Her killing hurts especially bad right now. Now, more than ever we have to stay connected and vigilant,” the caption reads.

Carey then recommended following PushBlack “to read more about her story and for daily doses of inspiring #BlackHistory stories to keep us going.”

PushBlack is a Black-led non-profit organization with the mission of raising up Black voices. The organization educates with Black history stories, fights for criminal justice reform and runs voting campaigns.

See Carey’s post and photos on Instagram.

The post Mariah Carey Says Breonna Taylor’s ‘Killing Hurts Especially Bad Right Now’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.