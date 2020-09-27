Mariah Carey was recording Daydream by day and a very different album by night in the mid-’90s. In her new memoir, the pop star reveals that she worked on a rock album with the band Chick around the time period of the Daydream sessions.

“Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream,” Carey wrote on Twitter, where she shared an excerpt from her upcoming book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Sunday afternoon (Sept. 27). “Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days.”

“Here’s a little of what I wrote about it in #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey,” she said.

Carey added in her tweet, “S/O to my friend Clarissa who performs the lead w/ me as a hidden layer.”

In the excerpt, she admitted, “I actually started to love the songs.”

“I would fully commit to my character,” she wrote. “I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time. You know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image. They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every move I made was so calculated and manicured. I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my misery — but I also wanted to laugh. I totally looked forward to doing my alter-ego band sessions after Daydream each night.”

Read it, and hear a music clip with her background vocals circa 1995, in the post below.

