Mariah Carey Sets ‘Rarities’ Collection With Lauryn Hill Collaboration

Mariah Carey is bringing a ray of sunshine to 2020. The diva is dropping an album of deep cuts, The Rarities, on Oct. 2.

The new LP will cap a frenetic release schedule for Mariah. It’s scheduled to drop just days after the release of The Meaning of Mariah Carey, a memoir set to arrive Sept. 29.

“This one is for you, my fans,” she says of The Rarities. “It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you.”

The 15-track album will feature the previously-unreleased “Save The Day” with Lauryn Hill. A bonus set will contain 17 recordings cut live at the Tokyo Dome in the 1990s, including “Emotions,” “Open Arms,” “Forever,” and “Fantasy.”

The pop icon hinted at the collection in June, as she celebrated the 30th anniversary release of her self-titled debut album.

“I had planned to share some surprises & rarities with you,” she wrote on social media, “but prefer to postpone them to a later date.”

Carey has been keeping her fans extra-sweet in recent days. She just dropped four remix EPs from the 1995 Daydream era as part of the ongoing #MC30 celebrations, as well as a performance of “Open Arms” from Top of the Pops in 1996.

