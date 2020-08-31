Mariah Carey Sets Apple TV+ Christmas Special

The undisputed queen of Christmas has another gift for the Lambs this holiday season: a new Apple TV+ special.

The streaming giant has confirmed Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, an exclusive holiday event from the global pop icon superstar. It is being described as an “innovative special” that will mix music, dancing and animation “driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together.”

Expect surprise celebrity guests and songs from her best-selling holiday catalog, led by the iconic “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the modern holiday classic released in 1994 that found its way to No. 1 in 2019 becoming her 19th overall.

It was yet another sign of Carey’s holiday dominance on the milestone Merry Christmas 25th anniversary and the latest notch for her holiday business ventures that has ramped up in recent years and has included an annual tour, a YouTube special, two Hallmark movies and a Universal Pictures Home Entertainment release. She appeared in a special for Amazon last year, Mariah Carey is Christmas: The Story of ‘All I Want for Christmas is You, which was a deep dive into the making of the holiday classic.

For Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens will executive produce for production company Done + Dusted, the company behind another holiday effort, John Legend’s A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy.

Done + Dusted chief Hamish Hamilton, a veteran of live TV and huge event productions like the Oscars, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies, and a decade of Super Bowl halftime shows, will direct alongside Oscar nominee Roman Coppola. The latter cut his teeth on holiday specials with A Very Murray Christmas, directed by sister Sofia Coppola.

News of the special comes on the heels of Carey’s announcement of her forthcoming memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, set for publication Sept. 29 from Andy Cohen Books. There’s more: Carey has also been opening up her vault and releasing never-before-seen photos and videos to commemorate #MC30, which marks the 30th anniversary of her debut album. She’ll keep it going with the release of The Rarities album on Oct. 2.

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.

The post Mariah Carey Sets Apple TV+ Christmas Special appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.