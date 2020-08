Mariah Carey is set to headline a Christmas special at Apple. “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” will combine music, dancing and animation. It will be driven by a a story about bringing the world together. It will premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey’s iconic holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas […]

The post Mariah Carey Sets Christmas Special at Apple appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.