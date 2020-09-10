Marilyn Manson’s ‘We Are Chaos’ Album Is Here: Stream It Now

The year 2020 has been filled with chaos. Today, Marilyn Manson bring his own special brand.

The goth-rock icon drops We Are Chaos, his 11th studio album and the followup to 2017’s Heaven Upside Down.

Manson’s Chaos is a reflection of these difficult times.

“When I listen to We Are Chaos now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today,” Manson said of the new album, which he reportedly completed in April.

The rocker finished all 10 tracks without any additional, outside input. “There is most definitely a side A and side B in the traditional sense,” he continues. “But just like an LP, it is a flat circle and it’s up to the listener to put the last piece of the puzzle into the picture of songs.”

Country artist Shooter Jennings collaborated with Manson on the album, which can be streamed in full below.

