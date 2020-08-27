Maroon 5 reminds fans summer isn’t over just yet with a breezy beachside lyric video for their latest single “Nobody’s Love.”

The visual features the same technicolor flare of the single’s cover art, with the lyrics washing away on the shore for a calming aesthetic with warm hues appropriate for the sweltering seasonal weather.

Frontman Adam Levine posted on Instagram the day before the pop-rock band released the song in late July to explain how he hoped “Nobody’s Love” would bring peace to those in the world experiencing the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and resurgent Black Lives Matter movement.

“The entire idea of perfecting this song was done with the whole world in mind. Im hoping that nobody’s love is a song that can give everyone a moment of peace and reflection during this unprecedented moment in our world’s story,” he penned in the short note. “Whether you are an essential worker on the front lines, an outspoken citizen fighting for social justice, or just someone who needs a break to remember the potent power of love, this song is for everyone. We hope you love it!!!”

Watch the official lyric video for Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” below.

The post Maroon 5 Shares Technicolor Beachside Lyric Video for ‘Nobody’s Love’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.